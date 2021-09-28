Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 38.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 97.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

