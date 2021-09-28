Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $17,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 116.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 341.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPK opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $595,644. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

