CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OGI. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.90.

TSE:OGI opened at C$3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$932.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.51. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.41 million. Research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

