CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 3,268 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period.

EDEN opened at €111.66 ($131.36) on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1-year low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 1-year high of €71.11 ($83.66). The business has a 50 day moving average of €114.20 and a 200-day moving average of €107.72.

