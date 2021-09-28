CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 3,987 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after buying an additional 11,190,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after buying an additional 7,514,629 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,222,000 after buying an additional 6,387,058 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX stock opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.