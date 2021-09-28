CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $226.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

