CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 57,034 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,034 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,075,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,821,000 after purchasing an additional 440,419 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,881.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 1,150,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,806 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,161,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,335,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

