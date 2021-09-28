CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Anthem by 61.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

Anthem stock opened at $388.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.78 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

