Citigroup Cuts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $61.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LVS. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $78,919,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

