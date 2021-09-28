Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,166 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,651 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of 3D Systems worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 18.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,467 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DDD opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDD. Loop Capital increased their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

