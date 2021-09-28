Citigroup Inc. Buys 32,401 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 59.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:ANF opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

