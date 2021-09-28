Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,929 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,791 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in South State in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in South State by 1,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in South State in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SSB opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.07.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

