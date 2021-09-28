Citigroup Trims General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Target Price to $63.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.57.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $60.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

