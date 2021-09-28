Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,704,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,389,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,020,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 142.6% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 374,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 220,308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 151.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 147,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 36.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,015 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 223.33%.

Several analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,422 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

