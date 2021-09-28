Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Insider Sells $26,208.00 in Stock

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sriram Sathyanarayanan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $27,963.00.

NASDAQ:CDAK traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 63,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,983. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $379.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

