Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $280,706.82 and $57.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,436.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.53 or 0.01169319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.25 or 0.00661859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00304191 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00046752 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000762 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

