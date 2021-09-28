ColossusXT (COLX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 13% against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $49.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00015342 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001319 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007069 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,198,488,319 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

