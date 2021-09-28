Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 95,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,896. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.37. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 306,790 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 632.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 341,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 295,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 81,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

