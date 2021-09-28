Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 548 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,899.50 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,877.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,600.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,822.86.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

