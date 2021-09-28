Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 344,233 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OUNZ opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $19.06.

