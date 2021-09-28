Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.16 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,877 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $921,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $62.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16.

