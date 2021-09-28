Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HAIL opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $71.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.