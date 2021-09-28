Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 5,553 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.93. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

