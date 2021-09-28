Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 374.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $3,779,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.77.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.