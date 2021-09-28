Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,416 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $49,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.80. 100,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,102. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.96 and a 52-week high of $277.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.00 and a 200-day moving average of $268.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

