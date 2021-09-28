Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,554 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $29,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $588.06. 117,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,694. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.45. The company has a market cap of $260.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.