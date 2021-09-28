Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $25.81 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,616 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $118.47. 86,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378,050. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

