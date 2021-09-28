Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $60.15 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,820 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $60,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $92,372,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,413,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.12. 108,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,170. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.26 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.