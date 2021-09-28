Comparing Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Tesla shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fisker and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -12.92% -10.14% Tesla 5.21% 9.75% 4.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Tesla’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -38.20 Tesla $31.54 billion 24.57 $690.00 million $0.64 1,222.83

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tesla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fisker and Tesla, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 3 8 0 2.58 Tesla 8 9 13 0 2.17

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $23.92, suggesting a potential upside of 55.61%. Tesla has a consensus target price of $612.59, suggesting a potential downside of 21.84%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Tesla.

Summary

Tesla beats Fisker on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles. The Energy Generation and Storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems, and sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers. It develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities and utility sites. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

