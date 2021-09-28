Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $167.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $177.74.
In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.