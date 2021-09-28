Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $167.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $177.74.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concentrix stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

