Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CNXC opened at $167.39 on Tuesday. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $177.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.41.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research started coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,366,555.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concentrix stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

