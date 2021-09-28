Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of CNXC opened at $167.39 on Tuesday. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $177.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.41.
CNXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research started coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concentrix stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.