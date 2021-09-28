Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 161,228 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of SM Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SM Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 771,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 66.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,192,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 475,648 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $544,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

