Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,343 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.