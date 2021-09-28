Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after buying an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after buying an additional 3,449,768 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after buying an additional 966,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,959,000 after buying an additional 751,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,045,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,932,000 after buying an additional 580,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

