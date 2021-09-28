Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.10 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 3.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 2.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.