Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of RDY opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

