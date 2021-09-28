Contrasting Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 50.75%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.13%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than SkyWater Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 8.85% 13.55% 7.55% SkyWater Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and SkyWater Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 1.35 $58.12 million $2.37 14.18 SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 8.29 -$20.62 million N/A N/A

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats SkyWater Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

