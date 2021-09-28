Contrasting American Tower (NYSE:AMT) & Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Tower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Tower and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 25.84% 44.60% 4.56% Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Tower and Irish Residential Properties REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 4 11 0 2.73 Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Tower presently has a consensus target price of $303.77, suggesting a potential upside of 10.82%. Given American Tower’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Tower and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $8.04 billion 15.51 $1.69 billion $8.44 32.48 Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Summary

American Tower beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India. The Europe segment consists of France, Germany and Poland. The Africa segment comprises of Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda. The Latin America segment includes operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Company Profile

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (ÂIÂRESÂ registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IÂRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN). Through its arrangements with CAPREIT, IÂRES's operational strategy is to deliver superior customer service, enhance tenant retention, and deliver quality homes by leveraging CAPREIT's hands-on experience, and proven operating philosophies. IÂRES was listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (now Euronext Dublin) in April 2014.

