Contrasting Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Cincinnati Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 20.88% 10.41% 0.98% Cincinnati Bancorp 19.40% 9.74% 1.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Cincinnati Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.42 $5.36 million N/A N/A Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.33 $3.16 million N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

