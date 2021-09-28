Contrasting Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) & Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 3 10 0 2.77 Talaris Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $38.92, indicating a potential upside of 53.82%. Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 90.55%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -41.12% -35.99% Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$259.58 million ($1.88) -13.46 Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.71 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors. The company was founded by Robert T. Brooke on September 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.