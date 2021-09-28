ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNVVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ConvaTec Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $12.31 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2277 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

