Cormark Raises Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$119.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$97.00 to C$119.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$98.55.

Docebo stock opened at C$98.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -134.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$96.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.89. Docebo has a twelve month low of C$43.64 and a twelve month high of C$117.55.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

