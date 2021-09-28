Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.73.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $460.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $447.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $470.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

