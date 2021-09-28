Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.9% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $10.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $449.92. 30,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,775. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $198.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.42 and its 200 day moving average is $401.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.73.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

