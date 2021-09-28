Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $510.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COST. MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $452.59.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $460.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.01. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

