Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CREE. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cree from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cree has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.07.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $84.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cree has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Cree’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cree by 16.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 113.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,204 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

