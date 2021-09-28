Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 95.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $544.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 152.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

