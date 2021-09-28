Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWEGF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.65.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

