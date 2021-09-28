CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

CRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,742,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,959,000 after acquiring an additional 74,342 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CRH by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,744,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CRH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,324,000 after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 24.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,229,000 after acquiring an additional 407,343 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 39.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

