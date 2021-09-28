Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) was down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 1,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 823,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.
CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07.
In related news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,134,013 shares of company stock worth $121,494,141 and sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cricut by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,868,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
