Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) was down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 1,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 823,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,134,013 shares of company stock worth $121,494,141 and sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cricut by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,868,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

